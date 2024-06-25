Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.