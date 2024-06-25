The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

