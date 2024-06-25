CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,684 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What are earnings reports?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.