CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,684 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

