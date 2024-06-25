CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AON by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 61.5% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $298.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.44.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

