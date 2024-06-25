CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

