CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $643,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

