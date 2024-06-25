CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 158 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

