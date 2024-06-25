CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 8,847 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

