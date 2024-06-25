CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 142.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 756,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

