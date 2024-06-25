CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 81 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $217.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.99 and a 12-month high of $218.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.