CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 2,145 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

