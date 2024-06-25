Seaport Res Ptn Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Sunday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

