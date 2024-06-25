Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

