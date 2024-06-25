Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.