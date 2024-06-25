Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

KMX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

