Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

