Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $264,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $128,825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

