Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its holdings in Workday by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

Workday stock opened at $218.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.