Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 11,308 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,506.50.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 135,168 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 13,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

