Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $538.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

