Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

