Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $98,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $338.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

