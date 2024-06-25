Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of J stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on J. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

