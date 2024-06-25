Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

