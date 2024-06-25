310 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,609,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

