250 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $297.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

