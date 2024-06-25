Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GGG opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.