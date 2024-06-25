Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

