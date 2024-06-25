Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

