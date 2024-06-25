350 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPYG opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

