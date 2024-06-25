First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.