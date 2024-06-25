First PREMIER Bank Has $271,000 Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 39.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Knife River by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Trading Up 3.2 %

KNF opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($516.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

