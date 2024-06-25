First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

