First PREMIER Bank Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average of $225.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.