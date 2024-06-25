First PREMIER Bank Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.