International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,107 shares of company stock worth $4,861,484. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

