&Partners Takes $108,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

