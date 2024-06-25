International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

