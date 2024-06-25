10,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

