Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,583,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,306,000 after acquiring an additional 265,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.