Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VHT stock opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.