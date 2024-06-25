Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $371,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Netflix by 119.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $669.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.