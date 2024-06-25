Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

