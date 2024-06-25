iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 413,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,046,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

