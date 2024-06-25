Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.23 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.