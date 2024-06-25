Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issued By Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,749 shares of company stock worth $282,883. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

