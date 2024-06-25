3,306 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after buying an additional 337,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.