Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $339.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

