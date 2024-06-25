Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $136,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

