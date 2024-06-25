Steph & Co. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,954 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 43,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

